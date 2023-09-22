Kicking her own path: Nebraska Wesleyan’s first female player

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Much like the hair from the back of her helmet, Nataly Miller sticks out amongst the Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves. She’s the first female player in the NWU football program history.

The Lincoln Southwest alum started kicking in High School and working with Ray Corona, Nebraska Wesleyan’s kicking coach. During her senior year, Miller was interested in attending NWU but the chance to kick for the Prairie Wolves was an offer she couldn’t pass up.

“I never thought I would be able to,” Nataly Miller said, “And all throughout high school... I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna play college sports, I’m not gonna play college sports,’ But that didn’t happen.”

Miller completed an extra point for the Prairie Wolves JV in the 2023 season, but she hopes to work her way up to varsity

“I hope to see me on varsity... hopefully starting position, but you know, you got to work for it,” Miller said.

Ray Corona said Miller has already made big strides as just a freshman. And in terms of being the only female on the team? Corona says she fits right in.

“Oh, right from the get go. The whole team has accepted her. Especially our kicking crew. She’s really part of the family there,” Ray Corona said.

For Miller, she’s a trailblazer in the sport as she one of less than 20 women to play the sport collegiately.

“There’s so many girls that have already, like, text me or email me and say, How do I get started? What can I do?” Miller said.

“She’s such a great trailblazer for herself for the school. And for other girls, I hope watching her play that they want to become a kicker,” Corona said.

Nebraska Wesleyan plays their next varsity game on Saturday Sept. 23, 2023, at Coe College.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.