LSO: Motorcyclist dead after crash on Highway 6 near I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A serious, multi-vehicle crash in northeastern Lancaster County has claimed the life of a motorcyclist, while another is being sought by deputies after fleeing the scene.

First responders were called to the scene along Highway 6, just to the southwest of I-80 at little after 11 p.m. Thursday night, on a report of a crash involving multiple motorcycles and at least one car.

Capt. John Vik with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says that based on the initial investigation, a group of three westbound motorcycles were trying to “overtake” two cars that were traveling side-by-side, according to witness statements made to LSO. Vik says that as that was happening, at least one of the bikers made contact with the cars, causing a crash.

Vik reported that a 55-year-old Lincoln motorcyclist was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene. A 60-year-old motorcyclist from Murdock was also injured. Vik says he was transported by paramedics to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“There was a third motorcycle that was riding with them,” Vik stated. “The rider left the scene before we were able to speak with that individual. We’re asking for the public’s help to try and identify who that person may be. They were last seen heading westbound from the scene on a black Harley Davidson motorcycle.”

Vik added that both drivers of the two cars involved remained at the scene and have been cooperating with authorities. No arrests or citations have been made at this time.

The crash remains under investigation, as a reconstruction team is working to determine all of the factors that led up to the incident. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about it should contact the sheriff’s office at 402-441-6500.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln Fire & Rescue, as well as volunteers with Southeast and Waverly Fire & Rescue all responded with LSO to the crash site.

According to witnesses a 3rd motorcyclist left the scene westbound on a black Harley Davidson. We are asking for the public’s help to identify that driver. Please call 402-441-6500 or anonymously at Crimestoppers at https://t.co/HRr3NbuPqa https://t.co/bxAONzUK51 w/ tips. — Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) September 22, 2023

The aftermath of a deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 6 near I-80 very early Friday morning. (NDOT)

The scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 6 late Thursday night, just to the southwest of the I-80 interchange. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.