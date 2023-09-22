LSO: Motorcyclist dead after crash on Highway 6 near I-80

Scene video and details from LSO Capt. John Vik about the crash that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Lincoln motorcyclist late Thursday night.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A serious, multi-vehicle crash in northeastern Lancaster County has claimed the life of a motorcyclist, while another is being sought by deputies after fleeing the scene.

First responders were called to the scene along Highway 6, just to the southwest of I-80 at little after 11 p.m. Thursday night, on a report of a crash involving multiple motorcycles and at least one car.

Capt. John Vik with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says that based on the initial investigation, a group of three westbound motorcycles were trying to “overtake” two cars that were traveling side-by-side, according to witness statements made to LSO. Vik says that as that was happening, at least one of the bikers made contact with the cars, causing a crash.

Vik reported that a 55-year-old Lincoln motorcyclist was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene. A 60-year-old motorcyclist from Murdock was also injured. Vik says he was transported by paramedics to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“There was a third motorcycle that was riding with them,” Vik stated. “The rider left the scene before we were able to speak with that individual. We’re asking for the public’s help to try and identify who that person may be. They were last seen heading westbound from the scene on a black Harley Davidson motorcycle.”

Vik added that both drivers of the two cars involved remained at the scene and have been cooperating with authorities. No arrests or citations have been made at this time.

The crash remains under investigation, as a reconstruction team is working to determine all of the factors that led up to the incident. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about it should contact the sheriff’s office at 402-441-6500.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln Fire & Rescue, as well as volunteers with Southeast and Waverly Fire & Rescue all responded with LSO to the crash site.

The aftermath of a deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 6 near I-80 very early Friday morning.
The aftermath of a deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 6 near I-80 very early Friday morning.(NDOT)
The scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 6 late Thursday night, just to the southwest...
The scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 6 late Thursday night, just to the southwest of the I-80 interchange.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

