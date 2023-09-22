Man arrested after accused of assaulting 2 people with bat outside southwest Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was arrested shortly after midnight on Friday after he reportedly assaulted two people with a bat outside a southwest Lincoln home.

Lincoln Police were called to a home near South Folsom and West Old Cheney Road on the report of a neighbor hitting another person with a bat.

Arriving officers had seen 41-year-old Dale Kesselring restrained on the ground by a neighbor and found a 44-year-old woman near the entrance of the home with multiple serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to LPD, the victim said Kesselring, her roommate, entered her bedroom and started hitting her with a metal bat for an unknown reason. Kesselring reportedly kept hitting the victim as she left the home and asked a neighbor for help. The neighbor was able to restrain Kesselring until police arrived.

LPD said the neighbor was also hit by Kesselring’s bat and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Kesselring was arrested and lodged for assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges.

