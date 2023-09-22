Multiple people hospitalized after assault outside southwest Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/KFOR Radio) - An assault at a southwest Lincoln home shortly after midnight Friday morning left two people with serious injuries, while Lincoln Police arrested the man suspected to have been responsible in the attack.

Captain Duane Winkler told 10/11′s media partner, KFOR News, that officers were called to the 800 block of West Bellezza Street, which is near South Folsom and West Old Cheney Road, on an assault in progress. The suspect, 41-year-old Dale Kesselbring, reportedly had used a bat to assault both victims.

Winkler says the two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. However, one of the victims suffered a head injury while the other ended up with a broken arm.

Winkler added that Kesselbring was arrested in connection to the assault. Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.