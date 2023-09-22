Nearly $13,000 worth of tools, electrical wire stolen from southeast Lincoln construction site

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are looking into a theft where thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen from a construction site in southeast Lincoln.

On Wednesday, officers were called to an area near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. on a report of burglary.

LPD said $12,732 worth of tools and electrical wire were stolen from the construction site.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

