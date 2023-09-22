Nebraska Volleyball and Lincoln Police team up with PSA to tackle distracted driving

Outside hitter Lindsay Krause was rear-ended in a crash on O Street and the driver left the scene, according to police.
Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook and Lindsay Krause team up with Lincoln Police in new PSA about distracted driving.
By Chase Matteson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following a traffic accident that hurt Nebraska Volleyball outside hitter Lindsay Krause, she, along with Head Coach John Cook are doing more to bring awareness to speeding and distracted driving. They’ve teamed up with the Lincoln Police Department in a new public service announcement.

In the PSA released on social media Friday, Krause and Cook appear with Lincoln Police Assistant Chief Jason Stille.

“Let’s work together to make Lincoln streets safer than ever,” Krause said in the video.

According to Lincoln Police, Krause was rear-ended while she was stopped in traffic near 46th and O Streets near Chick-fil-A on Sept. 13. Police said Krause pulled over into a commercial lot but the other driver left the scene. The accident report listed Krause with minor injuries and an estimated $2,500 damage to her car.

Krause missed Sunday’s game against Kentucky because of it. Coach Cook previously expressed frustration in a press conference following the accident about drivers speeding on O Street. In new PSA, Cook delivers a message about the importance of focusing while driving.

“When we step off the court and into our cars, a lack of focus can be a deadly game changer,” Cook said.

A heat map provided by the Lincoln Police Department (below) shows the majority of hit and run crashes that result in injury reported this year happen on O Street, with the bulk being downtown.

The new PSA can be viewed in the video player above.

Heat map of all hit and run injury traffic accidents from Jan. 1-Sept. 13, 2023.
Heat map of all hit and run injury traffic accidents from Jan. 1-Sept. 13, 2023.(Lincoln Police Department, Crime Analysis & Intelligence Unit)
John Cook on Lindsay Krause Car Accident

