Oversight or overreach: the role of Inspectors General in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In an office building blocks from the Nebraska State Capitol, the legislature’s Inspectors General are spending their days attempting to continue performing their statutorily required work: provide oversight into the state’s handling of vulnerable Nebraskans.

“We’ve lost our access to information,” Jennifer Carter, Inspector General for Child Welfare said. “Certainly, our direct access that we used to have to some information.”

The Inspectors General for Child Welfare and Corrections have provided dozens of recommendations to the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Corrections and juvenile probation. Their reports to the legislature this year covered the near deaths of young foster kids, mental health staffing in youth and adult custody settings and more.

“I think that there’s a lot of proof that what we’ve done has helped this system get better,” Doug Koebernick, Inspector General for Corrections said.

But currently, their role hangs in the balance after an Aug. 16 opinion put out by Attorney General Mike Hilgers, calling the IGs’ ability to access information about the state’s Executive and Judicial branches of government unconstitutional.

In the opinion, Hilgers said the IGs’ have “breaking-taking power: on demand access to computer systems of each branch, the ability to obtain information without the process of subpoena, the power to impede law enforcement investigations and conscript law enforcement resources and information and the ability to obtain unfettered physical access to the facilities of other branches.”

Not only this, Hilgers said the legislature doesn’t have enough control over the Inspectors General and by making recommendations to state agencies, the IGs’ are overstepping the separation of powers.

Omaha Senator Wendy DeBoer, who said she works closely with Koebernick, said the opinion goes too far.

“Inspectors general are crucial to the mission all around and to informing the legislature, the legislature has oversight legally, that is implied with all of the other powers that we have,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer said the legislation creating the IG’s offices lays out specifically what they are to investigate. She communicates regularly with Koebernick about what his office should focus on and the results of investigations are turned over to the judiciary or health and human services committees.

DeBoer also said the investigative tools senators have are far fewer than that of the Inspectors General. She said they can subpoena but that’s a list ditch effort and a long process. She’s a member of the Judiciary Committee and said Koebernick’s oversight is more important now, than ever.

“The state is about to spend one of the largest amounts of money it’s ever spent to build a prison. So it makes sense that since the legislature allocates that money, and is responsible for making sure that it is allocated properly, that we are the ones who are watching out for the taxpayers dollar,” Koebernick said.

While neither Carter nor Koebernick would comment specifically on what they think about the opinion, Koebernick did tell 10/11, he has no power over NDCS.

“None of our recommendations are binding whatsoever,” Koebernick said. “They can choose to accept them, reject them, modify them, ignore them, whatever they want to do, because we can’t make them do anything.”

This separation of powers has been brought up before by NDCS and DHHS who requested the opinion from Hilgers, as well as the Judicial Branch.

In an executive board session from early 2023, Corey Steel, Court Administrator for Nebraska, said his branch has been concerned about the legality of the IG’s since their creation.

Steel described two major issues the courts have with the investigations. First, state statutes allow the Inspectors General to interview court staff, even if its not in the staff’s best interest. Second, he said it inserts legislative branch employees into the business of the courts and judges.

“Just because you created us in the constitution we don’t feel you can still continue to monitor and have the oversight is needed,” Steel said. “You’ve given the authority to the Judicial Branch.”

When asked how IG’s offices in other states operate without being unconstitutional, Steel said many inspectors generals are located within the same branch of government they’re charged with investigating.

“They’re not in an Executive branch overseeing a Judicial branch or a Legislative branch overseeing a Judicial branch,” Steel said. “They’re within their branch of government.”

Senators on the board questioned whether it was fair to have a state department investigate itself. Sen. DeBoer echoed that concern.

“You want to make sure that you have an independent person who doesn’t have those kinds of employment pressures affecting whether or not they’re going to report the whole truth to the legislature or to their boss,” DeBoer said.

10/11 spoke with the Will Fletcher, President of the National Association of Inspectors General. He said where IG’s exist within state governments across the country varies. He said Nebraska’s set up is unique, but effective.

“IGS save taxpayer money. They hold government agencies accountable to the rules that they make for themselves. They protect vulnerable populations,” Fletcher said. “So what’s a main concern is not whether the IG offices in Nebraska reside in this or that branch, or whether they are overseen by the legislature, what’s important, what’s critically important is that these oversight functions continue.”

Fletcher also said efforts to weaken IG’s office are common across the country.

“It’s important for the state of Nebraska to work this out with their offices of Inspector General, because it’s vital that the oversight functions continue to operate,” Fletcher said.

Even though Nebraska’s Inspectors Generals have lost access to information, state laws haven’t changed. Anthony Schutz, University of Nebraska law professor said the Supreme Court would need to take up the issue for an immediate change.

“Until that happens, the Attorney General’s opinion is just an opinion by one officer, state government about the constitutionality of the provisions,” Schutz said.

Senator Tom Briese, head of the Legislature’s Executive Board for a few more weeks, said he doesn’t think it will come to that.

“All branches of government share a common interest in ensuring the affected programs are ran in the best manner possible. The goal really is to arrive at an amicable result that addresses constitutional concerns, while at the same time ensuring good results within these programs,” Briese said in an email.

In the meantime, the IG’s said they’re going to do what they can, with what information they can get.

“We remain committed to the law and accountability and integrity and good government,” Carter said.

While Schutz said the state agencies withholding information could be considered breaking state law, Senator Robert Clements said otherwise.

“The Executive Branch has a right to assert the separation of power provision. There may be consequences if their positions are not upheld.”

