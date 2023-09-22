Piece of metal impales pickup on I-80 near Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol wants to remind drivers to “secure your load” following a scary situation on I-80 near Lincoln this week.

NSP said a piece of metal went airborne and impaled the grill of a pickup Wednesday morning.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

“This situation could’ve been much worse than just a damaged radiator had the piece of metal flown a bit higher through the windshield,” NSP said in a Facebook post.

NSP said it’s unclear which vehicle the metal came from, so no citations were issued.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.