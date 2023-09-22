Piece of metal impales pickup on I-80 near Lincoln

A piece of metal went airborne and impaled the grill of a pickup traveling on I-80 near Lincoln.
A piece of metal went airborne and impaled the grill of a pickup traveling on I-80 near Lincoln.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol wants to remind drivers to “secure your load” following a scary situation on I-80 near Lincoln this week.

NSP said a piece of metal went airborne and impaled the grill of a pickup Wednesday morning.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

“This situation could’ve been much worse than just a damaged radiator had the piece of metal flown a bit higher through the windshield,” NSP said in a Facebook post.

NSP said it’s unclear which vehicle the metal came from, so no citations were issued.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to 58th Street and Old Cheney Road on a...
Motorcyclist in critical condition, truck driver cited in southeast Lincoln crash
The grass fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 between Lincoln and...
Large grass fire north of Lincoln under control
Actor Luke Wilson stopped by McPherson County Schools Thursday.
Students left starstruck after actor Luke Wilson stops by McPherson County Schools
Nebraska DHHS orders Ashland day care to shut down
A little cooler Thursday.
Thursday Forecast: Scattered storms - some severe - possible on Thursday

Latest News

Sergio Munoz (left) and Jesus Patino were arrested by Grand Island Police following a shooting...
Teens arrested following downtown Grand Island shooting
Isolated strong to severe storms possible in western and north central Nebraska late this...
Friday Forecast: Active weather pattern brings rain & storm chances
Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln
Events happening in Lincoln this weekend
Scenes from a deadly crash that happened late Thursday night on Highway 6 near I-80.
Deadly Motorcycle Crash on Highway 6 near I-80