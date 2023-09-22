Police searching for 2 people accused of robbing northeast Lincoln gas station

By Abigail Carrera
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a northeast Lincoln gas station Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Kwik Shop near Holdrege Street and North Cotner Boulevard around 2 p.m. after receiving a report of a robbery.

According to LPD, an employee reported an unknown male and female entering the store, the male then began demanding money from the register and safe. The female also reportedly took cigarettes before the suspects left in a dark-colored sedan.

The total amount Kwik Shop lost is currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

