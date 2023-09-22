Salmonella outbreak reported at Nebraska wedding reception

By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Two Rivers Public Health Department and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (NDHHS) are working to investigate potential cases of Salmonella illness among people who attended a wedding reception near the Holdrege/Elm Creek area on Saturday, September 9.

Individuals should speak with their healthcare provider about any concerns they may have.

Most people who get ill from Salmonella have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Most people recover without specific treatment and should not take antibiotics. Antibiotics are typically used only to treat people who have severe illness or who are at risk for it. Some people’s illness may be so severe that they need to e hospitalized.

The health department is asking anyone who attended and/or ate at the event to complete the following survey. It is important to complete all of these questions even if you were not sick.

