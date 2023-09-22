Students left starstruck after actor Luke Wilson stops by McPherson County Schools

It’s a birthday surprise students at McPherson County Schools will never forget.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a birthday surprise students at McPherson County Schools will never forget.

Students heard through the grapevine Hollywood actor Luke Wilson was not only in the sandhills of Nebraska playing golf, but that today was his birthday.

The sophomore students took it upon themselves to make a sign in hopes that he would see it on his way through Tryon and sure enough he did. Although Wilson was in hurry to catch a flight, he took it upon himself to knock on the door and make sure to tell the kids a big “THANK YOU!!”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police released photos of a suspect in a shooting at Portia & Knox Streets on Sept. 10...
Police release photos of suspect in north Lincoln shooting
Blue Moon Fitness has permanently closed the doors to its Lincoln location.
Blue Moon Fitness permanently closes Lincoln location
Walgreens on 27th and Vine Streets
Lincoln teen arrested after accused of stealing from store, pointing handgun at witness
Several agencies held a public hearing on Tuesday, which is necessary by law, to go over...
Local officials face pushback over property tax increases
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard

Latest News

Louisiana Tech brings a 2-2 record into Saturday's game against Nebraska.
Know Your Opponent: Louisiana Tech
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency working to combat cyber criminals in schools
Senator John Fredrickson introduces interim study.
Nebraska mental and behavioral health interim study to look into barriers
Nebraska Community Blood Bank to begin welcoming LGBTQIA+ donors next week