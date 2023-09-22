Weekend Weather: An “unsettled” picture for the first-half of your weekend...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper-level trough of low pressure and a surface cold front will be our two main weather “players” as we head into the first weekend of astronomical fall. The best chance for strong-to-severe thunderstorm activity later Friday night and into early Saturday will be across portions of north central and northwest Nebraska...but just about anywhere could see a few widely scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms. The possibility of fog will also be included in the forecast overnight Friday and into Saturday.

As we head into Saturday...a surface cold front will be swinging from west-to-east across the state. Along-and-just ahead of that boundary you will find the best chance for thunderstorm development. Weather models are still not agreeing in the timing of this front...but shower-and-thunderstorm development is a good bet by mid-morning Saturday across central Nebraska...with that activity pushing east through the Lincoln and Omaha areas through early-to-mid afternoon. A few strong-to-severe ‘storms will be possible with this precipitation potential, so please stay informed on any weather risks heading into Saturday. It is totally possible that the thunderstorm threat may be east of Lincoln by kick-off of the Nebraska-Louisiana Tech game at 2:30pm Saturday...but right now it’s to close to call...so please stay updated and have a wat to get the latest weather information...like downloading the 10-11 Weather app to your phone.

The second-half of the weekend looks much quieter...with a mix of clouds and sun...a bit of a wet-northwest breeze...and a slight chance for a wrap-around shower on Sunday as our main weather system pushes slowly east-northeast.

Early Saturday morning temperatures will fall into the 40s...50s...and 60s from west-to-east...and areas of fog could create some visibility issues during the morning hours.

Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 60s in the far north and northwest...to the 70s and lower 80s across the rest of the state.

Sunday morning lows will head for the 40s and 50s...with more late-night fog possible.

Highs on Sunday return to the low 70s-to-low 80s statewide.

Quiet and seasonably warm weather is anticipated for much of next week...with highs averaging out in the lower 80s and mainly dry skies.

The latest 8-to-14 day temperature outlook continues to purr along with “much-better-than-average” chances for ABOVE NORMAL readings.

Over that same period...the 8-to-14 day precipitation outlook gives our area a “better-than-average” chance for ABOVE NORMAL rainfall as well.

