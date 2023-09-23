Arbor Lodge State Park celebrates 100 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Arbor Lodge Historical State Park celebrated 100 years of history, impact and family fun on Saturday.

The Park began its centennial celebration by looking into the past and how The Arbor came to be, starting with the founding family.

J. Sterling and Caroline Morton moved to Nebraska City in 1854 where J. Sterling worked as an editor at a local newspaper. Shortly after, the couple built their home, what is now known as Arbor Lodge.

The eldest son and entrepreneur, Joy Morton, took over the family estate after his father’s death in 1902. Joy renovated the home by adding multiple rooms and even a bowling alley in the basement.

Arbor Lodge was used as a vacation home for the next 21 years.

One hundred years ago, in 1923 the Arbor Lodge was given to the state of Nebraska.

After years of discussion, renovations, and provisions, it became the first historical state park in the ‘Tree Planter State.’

Up until then the ‘state park system’ had only been running for two years.

The state park was open to the public the same year of its induction as a park, museum, and home.

Arbor Lodge Coordinator, Laura Steinman, said 100 years later the park and its historical sites are still up and running thanks to volunteers, donors, and the incredible staff.

“We’ve preserved this home,” Steinman said. “And we hope to preserve and extend it’s lovely welcome to everyone for it’s next 100 years.”

During Saturday’s celebration, visitors enjoyed food, games, quilting, and rag doll making.

The festivities kicked off Arbor Lodge’s Living History Celebration which celebrates all things arbor for six consecutive weekends.

