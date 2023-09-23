Lincoln City Council to host Food Truck Fest on Sept. 30

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln City Council will host the Food Truck Fest on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Food Truck Zone, Seventh and K streets, under Rosa Parks Way.

The event will include appearances by City Council members, tailgate and basketball games, and music. Food will be available for purchase from Birria Boss, MotorFood, La Cocina, Street Treats, El Taconazo and Mary Ellen’s.

