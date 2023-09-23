Martinez among Nebraska Football Hall of Fame Inductees

Record-setting quarterback Taylor Martinez talks to 10/11 Sports Director Kevin Sjuts about his induction into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Taylor Martinez is among eight inductees into to the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. The record-setting quarterback, along with the other 2023 class members, was recognized at a banquet inside Memorial Stadium on Friday. The group will be recognized during the Huskers’ upcoming game against Louisiana Tech.

Martinez played quarterback at Nebraska from 2009 to 2013. He broke more than 20 records, including total offensive yardage, passing yardage, and passing touchdowns. Martinez said his favorite memory at Nebraska was helping pediatric cancer patience Jack Hoffman score a touchdown during the 2013 Spring Game.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 6 late Thursday night, just to the southwest...
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Highway 6 near Lincoln
Actor Luke Wilson stopped by McPherson County Schools Thursday.
Students left starstruck after actor Luke Wilson stops by McPherson County Schools
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to 58th Street and Old Cheney Road on a...
Motorcyclist in critical condition, truck driver cited in southeast Lincoln crash
The grass fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 between Lincoln and...
Large grass fire north of Lincoln under control
LPD File Photo
Man arrested after accused of assaulting 2 people with bat outside southwest Lincoln home

Latest News

The Husker Volleyball program officially started in 1974.
Former teammates remember origins of Husker Volleyball in light of new book
Former coaches and players are looking back at the history of Nebraska Volleyball in light of a...
Husker Volleyball origins
Salmonella outbreak reported at Nebraska wedding reception
Veteran Lee Sanks honored for both military service and his 100th birthday.
Century of service: Kearney WWII veteran honored for 100th birthday