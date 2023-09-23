Nebraska faces off against Louisiana Tech

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska continues a three-game homestand on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers play host to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers will complete their non-conference schedule with the contest, which will kick off shortly after 2:30 p.m. in Lincoln.

The game will be televised by Big Ten Network and available on the Fox Sport App. The radio broadcast will be available on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and the official Huskers App.

The Huskers picked up their first victory of the 2023 season last Saturday with a decisive 35-11 victory over Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska was paced by a strong defensive effort as the Huskers limited NIU to just 149 total yards, including just 73 yards through three quarters. On the offensive side, quarterback Heinrich Haarberg had a solid outing in his first career start, accounting for 256 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns. The Huskers picked up 244 yards on the ground, including 96 rushing yards in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska will be playing host to Louisiana Tech for the third time in school history. The Huskers hold a 2-0 advantage in the all-time series, with the Bulldogs, most recent trip to Lincoln coming in 2006.

Louisiana Tech will bring a 2-2 record to Lincoln, following a 40-37 loss at North Texas on Saturday night. The Bulldogs trailed by 17 points in the fourth quarter, before rallying to tie the game in the final three minutes. North Texas kicked the game-winning field goal in the waning seconds. Louisiana Tech’s offense will challenge the Huskers, as the Bulldogs’ balanced attack averages better than 400 yards and 31.0 points per game.

The forecast for this weekend’s game will be one to watch closely as rain is expected.

