Nebraska Volleyball sweeps Ohio State to open Big Ten play

10/11 NOW at Ten
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team rolled along with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 sweep of No. 21 Ohio State on Friday night in front of a packed house of 8,711 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The crowd set a new attendance mark for the Huskers at the Devaney Center since moving into the arena in 2013.

The Huskers (10-0) swept the Buckeyes (3-7) for the first time since 2019. Nebraska hit .333 on the night and held Ohio State to .090, the seventh opponent Nebraska has held under .100 this season. Nebraska is off to its best start to a season since 2016.

Merritt Beason had a match-high 14 kills and hit .478. The junior opposite hitter also added eight digs and a pair of aces. Harper Murray provided 10 kills and eight digs, and Bekka Allick chipped in eight kills on .467 hitting.

Nebraska had 11 blocks, seven of which came in the first set. Ally Batenhorst had a career-high seven blocks, while Allick had five and Andi Jackson had five to go with six kills (.600).

Bergen Reilly had 36 set assists, and the Huskers had decisive advantages in kills (41-27), digs (35-29) and blocks (11-4).

Emily Londot had nine kills to lead Ohio State.

Nebraska hosts No. 12 Minnesota on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 6 late Thursday night, just to the southwest...
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Highway 6 near Lincoln
Actor Luke Wilson stopped by McPherson County Schools Thursday.
Students left starstruck after actor Luke Wilson stops by McPherson County Schools
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to 58th Street and Old Cheney Road on a...
Motorcyclist in critical condition, truck driver cited in southeast Lincoln crash
The grass fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 between Lincoln and...
Large grass fire north of Lincoln under control
LPD File Photo
Man arrested after accused of assaulting 2 people with bat outside southwest Lincoln home

Latest News

Record-setting quarterback smiles prior to his induction into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.
Martinez among Nebraska Football Hall of Fame Inductees
Nebraska and Louisiana Tech kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Rhule: Starting Nebraska QB against Louisiana Tech will be a game-time decision
Nataly Miller looks onto the Nebraska Wesleyan Football field ahead of practice, photo captured...
Kicking her own path: Nebraska Wesleyan’s first female player
Nebraska volleyball players Lexi Rodriguez and Harper Murray hug following a point during the...
2nd-ranked Huskers ready for Big Ten competition