Nebraska Volleyball sweeps Ohio State to open Big Ten play

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team rolled along with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 sweep of No. 21 Ohio State on Friday night in front of a packed house of 8,711 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The crowd set a new attendance mark for the Huskers at the Devaney Center since moving into the arena in 2013.

The Huskers (10-0) swept the Buckeyes (3-7) for the first time since 2019. Nebraska hit .333 on the night and held Ohio State to .090, the seventh opponent Nebraska has held under .100 this season. Nebraska is off to its best start to a season since 2016.

Merritt Beason had a match-high 14 kills and hit .478. The junior opposite hitter also added eight digs and a pair of aces. Harper Murray provided 10 kills and eight digs, and Bekka Allick chipped in eight kills on .467 hitting.

Nebraska had 11 blocks, seven of which came in the first set. Ally Batenhorst had a career-high seven blocks, while Allick had five and Andi Jackson had five to go with six kills (.600).

Bergen Reilly had 36 set assists, and the Huskers had decisive advantages in kills (41-27), digs (35-29) and blocks (11-4).

Emily Londot had nine kills to lead Ohio State.

Nebraska hosts No. 12 Minnesota on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

