Sports Overtime: Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 22)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 5 of the 2023 high school football season.

Friday night’s Game of the Week is a pair of unbeaten teams, Lourdes CC vs Johnson Brock. Watch highlights of the 8-man game plus several other games in the area during Sports Overtime tonight at 10.

FINAL SCORES:

Anselmo-Merna 42, Mullen 24

Arthur County 76, Paxton 50

Auburn 17, Raymond Central 7

Axtell 22, Lawrence-Nelson 20

Battle Creek 49, Ponca 6

Bennington 28, Elkhorn High 7

Bloomfield 68, Randolph 8

Clarkson/Leigh 44, Twin River 6

Cody-Kilgore 96, Minatare 6

Crofton 72, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 14

Cross County 1, Cedar Bluffs 0 (Forfeit)

EPPJ 22, Boyd County 12

Elkhorn Valley 26, Summerland 20

Fillmore Central 33, Fairbury 6

Grand Island 49, Fremont 0

Gretna 56, Bellevue East 0

Gross Catholic 15, Ralston 14

Hartington-Newcastle 65, Wakefield 27

Hay Springs 30, Garden County 26

Hi-Line 60, Southern Valley 0

Humphrey St. Francis 52, Winside 0

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 34, Walthill 26

Johnson County Central 54, Freeman 14

Johnson-Brock 47, Lourdes Central Catholic 0

Kearney Catholic 16, Amherst 0

Milford 34, Centennial 0

Millard West 49, South Sioux City 0

Oakland-Craig 24, Cedar Catholic 21

Omaha Westside 41, Norfolk 0

Papillion-LaVista 54, Omaha Benson 0

Pawnee City 60, Lewiston 14

Pender 38, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 26

Plainview 55, Neligh-Oakdale 44

Platteview 21, Fort Calhoun 14

Red Cloud 59, Harvard 14

Sandhills/Thedford 68, Hyannis 6

Shelby-Rising City 62, Madison 6

Sidney 28, McCook 0

Silver Lake 39, Kenesaw 14

Sioux County 50, Crawford 18

St. Mary’s 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 14

Stanton 76, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 27

Stuart 60, Heartland Lutheran 18

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28, Wilcox-Hildreth 22

TCNE (Tri County Northeast) 47, Homer 7

Wilber-Clatonia 42, Lincoln Lutheran 13

