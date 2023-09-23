Sports Overtime: Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 22)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 5 of the 2023 high school football season.
Friday night’s Game of the Week is a pair of unbeaten teams, Lourdes CC vs Johnson Brock. Watch highlights of the 8-man game plus several other games in the area during Sports Overtime tonight at 10.
FINAL SCORES:
Anselmo-Merna 42, Mullen 24
Arthur County 76, Paxton 50
Auburn 17, Raymond Central 7
Axtell 22, Lawrence-Nelson 20
Battle Creek 49, Ponca 6
Bennington 28, Elkhorn High 7
Bloomfield 68, Randolph 8
Clarkson/Leigh 44, Twin River 6
Cody-Kilgore 96, Minatare 6
Crofton 72, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 14
Cross County 1, Cedar Bluffs 0 (Forfeit)
EPPJ 22, Boyd County 12
Elkhorn Valley 26, Summerland 20
Fillmore Central 33, Fairbury 6
Grand Island 49, Fremont 0
Gretna 56, Bellevue East 0
Gross Catholic 15, Ralston 14
Hartington-Newcastle 65, Wakefield 27
Hay Springs 30, Garden County 26
Hi-Line 60, Southern Valley 0
Humphrey St. Francis 52, Winside 0
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 34, Walthill 26
Johnson County Central 54, Freeman 14
Johnson-Brock 47, Lourdes Central Catholic 0
Kearney Catholic 16, Amherst 0
Milford 34, Centennial 0
Millard West 49, South Sioux City 0
Oakland-Craig 24, Cedar Catholic 21
Omaha Westside 41, Norfolk 0
Papillion-LaVista 54, Omaha Benson 0
Pawnee City 60, Lewiston 14
Pender 38, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 26
Plainview 55, Neligh-Oakdale 44
Platteview 21, Fort Calhoun 14
Red Cloud 59, Harvard 14
Sandhills/Thedford 68, Hyannis 6
Shelby-Rising City 62, Madison 6
Sidney 28, McCook 0
Silver Lake 39, Kenesaw 14
Sioux County 50, Crawford 18
St. Mary’s 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 14
Stanton 76, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 27
Stuart 60, Heartland Lutheran 18
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28, Wilcox-Hildreth 22
TCNE (Tri County Northeast) 47, Homer 7
Wilber-Clatonia 42, Lincoln Lutheran 13
