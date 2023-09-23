Sunday Forecast: Seasonal & Mainly Quiet

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure takes over the 1011 region and ends the active weather pattern.

Pleasant and mostly sunny conditions return for our Sunday! High temperatures will reach around our average for this time of year.... we hang out in the 70s to lower 80s. There will be a very light breeze between 5 to 10 mph but there could be a few isolated gusts to 20 mph. While most places and majority of the day will be dry, the eastern half of the state could see an isolated to widely scattered shower in the afternoon and evening. The low-pressure system that brought the active weather will be to the northeast in the upper Midwest and we could be on the back-half, which could cause there to be some isolated showers spun around into our area.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly clear skies dominate Sunday night and into Monday morning. Low temperatures fall to the low 40s to mid 50s. Western areas will be the coolest, while the east will see around average temperatures for the start of the day.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

It’ll be a beautiful start to the week with lots of sunshine, pleasant temperatures and a very light breeze! High temperatures will be warmer than Sunday. Highs creep up into the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Overall, we are looking at a quiet, dry, mainly sunny and warm next 7 days. High temperatures slowly warm from the lower 80s to the upper 80s by the weekend. We will be dry until we have the isolated chance for rain & storms on Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.