Huskers battle, fall 1-0 at #4 PSU

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. (Nebraska Athletics) – Despite outshooting No. 4 Penn State 16-13 on the road, the Nebraska soccer team dropped its first conference match of the season, falling 1-0 to the Nittany Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Overall, the Huskers also led in shots on goal (4-3) and corners (5-4), but it was not enough as NU fell to 7-2-2 and 1-1-1 (Big Ten) on the season, and PSU improved to 9-0-1 and 3-0-0 (Big Ten).

In the first half, Penn State had an early chance with a shot hitting the inside of the post, but the Huskers responded with the match’s first shot on goal in the 11th minute by Sadie Waite. Both teams had additional opportunities to score, but no finishes were tallied, and the Huskers held Penn State scoreless in the first 45 minutes. The teams were tied with two shots on goal apiece at halftime, but NU held the advantage in corner kicks (3-2).

The Huskers continued to fight for the first goal recording two shots and earning a corner kick in the opening five minutes of the second half. NU’s defense then proved resilient staving off four shots and two corner kicks to keep the game scoreless over halfway through the second half.

Then highlighting NU’s second-half play was a cross sent in by Abbey Schwarz, tied for the team-high with five assists, met by Briley Hill who took a sliding shot which was saved by the Penn State goalie in the 72nd minute. Schwarz then did it again in the 76th minute with another cross, this time just outside the goal box, to Sadie Waite who took a shot that was also saved for PSU’s Katherine Asman’s fifth save of the game.

After a Husker foul just outside the 18-yard box, Penn State took advantage of a free kick as Cori Dyke found the back of the net for the game winner, off assists from Kate Wiesner and Eva Alonso in the 81st minute.

NU was unable to score the equalizer in the final nine minutes of the game and dropped its first conference match of the season.

In the goal, Sami Hauk played the complete game and tallied two saves. Hauk was joined by defenders Nicola Hauk and Lauryn Anglim, and forward Dale who also played the full 90 minutes.

Up next, the Huskers return home and host Rutgers on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7:05 p.m. (CT). Action will be aired on BTN.

