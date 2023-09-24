Iraqi refugee hosts first glass painting class

For Alktra Farhan, Saturday was a day she'd been waiting for for years. She hosted her first...
For Alktra Farhan, Saturday was a day she'd been waiting for for years. She hosted her first glass-painting class in Lincoln on Saturday. The road to get to this moment nearly killed her.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For Alktra Farhan, Saturday was a day she’d been waiting for for years.

“I’m feeling a little nervous because this is its first time for me,” Farhan said. “I can’t say a little bit -- a lot.”

She hosted her first glass painting class in Lincoln on Saturday. The road to get to this moment nearly killed her.

Farhan was forces to flee her home country of Iraq back in 2010 when she was just 17. She practices Mandaeism and since hijabs are not required in that religion, it put her life at risk. She still holds her culture close to her heart and wanted to share it with people in Lincoln.

“I want to tell them about my culture and what I learned over there and how I grow up,” Farhan said.

She eventually got connected with Echo Collective, a nonprofit that helps new Americans with entrepreneurial skills.

“They want to do these things they just don’t have access to a supportive community yet,” Farhan said. “So we definitely try to build that with them. All of their ideas come from them, we just have the access to make it happen.”

After success at local craft fairs in Lincoln, Farhan was ready to make her dream happen and start her first glass painting class.

“I say okay, let’s do it. And they accept and help me for the room, everything,” Farhan said.

The people in Saturday’s class made a painting of Winnie the Pooh, and there’s sentimental meaning behind it for Farhan.

“When I was young, I had the toy like this and I paint a lot with Winnie,” Farhan said.

For the people at Echo Collective, they’re just happy to be apart of her incredible journey.

“To have her be able to complete her dream,” said Darian Gemmell, Echo Collective. “It’s very heartwarming.”

