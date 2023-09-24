Irvington Volunteer Fire Department has sights set on paid staff

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the metro area continues to grow, volunteer fire departments in surrounding communities are helping more and more people, and their workload is increasing.

Two years ago, the Irvington Volunteer Fire Department opened and dedicated its second fire station.

“We saw a need that was going to come up sooner than later into the north side of our district for growth,” says Nolan Paulsen, who has been with the department for 31 years, and for the last 20 of those years, he’s been chief.

Paulsen says the second fire station has been a game changer for the community and for their volunteers.

“It’s helped us definitely get more equipment out on the road as we get more members, it also gives a better advantage to people that live up in that area, a closer place to volunteer to instead of coming all the way down here,” Paulsen says, referring to the original station on Fremont Street near Blair High Road and Sorensen Parkway.

The department averages around 1,000 calls per year, but with a community that continues to grow, Paulsen expects that to increase by 100 to 150 in the coming year.

“Our district, we’re never going to get any bigger, but we do have areas of growth that can be developed,” he says. “We’re starting to see more and more subdivisions going in along with commercial development, we’re starting to see more multi-family complexes go in.”

That growth means future changes for the department, too.

“Volunteerism is getting harder and harder, it’s more demanding than it was 31 years ago,” Paulsen adds.

In the next five years, the department expects to begin the process of hiring full-time staff.

“So we’ve got a couple of programs we’re looking to initiate, some of that being on call, paid on call, the hourly percentage for people that live outside of our district that couldn’t normally make the calls in 10 minutes,” he says.

Other nearby volunteer departments have begun making the switch, too.

Bennington Fire Chief Dan Mallory told 6 News in January the change has only benefitted the community they serve.

“We’re getting on scene within four minutes now, the average used to be eight to nine minutes to arrive on the scene, so we’ve cut our response time in half.”

Paulsen says it’s a change Irvington Volunteer Fire Department is pushing for too. He believes it could also help with earlier burnout for members.

Paid or not, Paulsen knows his staff is dedicated to serving their community.

“It’s the members that you get that have that drive.”

