Nebraska Humane Society surpasses fundraising goal for its biggest event of the year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A stray coming from South Dakota, a pug named Zoey bounced around from house to house until she found her castle in Omaha.

“I can’t imagine her having any other life but a princess life. She was meant for it,” said her owner, Melissa Loetscher.

On Sunday, at the Nebraska Humane Society’s annual Margre Durham Walk & Dog Fest, Zoey wore a glittery gold crown and road in a white motorized car, operated by Loetscher with a remote control. Zoey is 13 years old and has more vehicles than most humans.

“We have a garage full of them,” said Loetscher.

They have five motorized cars in red, purple, pink, and two white. Loetscher is a big supporter of rescue shelters.

“Zoey has brought so much joy to the world, and when you adopt or donate it allows other puppies to be adopted and have a wonderful life,” she said.

Clear skies and sun also welcomed hundreds of people and pets to the Nebraska Humane Society campus. Five hundred people registered to collect money for the organization. Others donated the day of. The organization set a goal to raise $260,000. By around noon Sunday, they surpassed that. NHS estimated they raised about $275,000 by then. That doesn’t include money raised through a silent auction and concessions.

“It literally helps us do everything,” said Pam Wiese, NHS’ Vice President of Communications. “It’s budgeted every year. It helps us keep the lights on and provide surgery for the animals.”

“It helps puppies like Zoey have a new life,” said Loetscher.

Pet-oriented vendors offered information and free goodies. Wiese introduced available dogs to the crowd for adoption, and a local veterinarian offered free checkups for six months for any dog adopted Sunday from the NHS.

The Walk & Dog Fest was all about loving your pets and helping others. That’s exactly what Loetscher feels for her rescue pet Zoey.

“She is very spoiled but very loved.”

