Nebraska Humane Society surpasses fundraising goal for its biggest event of the year

A rescue dog turned pug princess drew the attention of attendees
The Nebraska Humane Society surpassed its fundraising goal Sunday at its annual Walk and Dog Fest.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A stray coming from South Dakota, a pug named Zoey bounced around from house to house until she found her castle in Omaha.

“I can’t imagine her having any other life but a princess life. She was meant for it,” said her owner, Melissa Loetscher.

On Sunday, at the Nebraska Humane Society’s annual Margre Durham Walk & Dog Fest, Zoey wore a glittery gold crown and road in a white motorized car, operated by Loetscher with a remote control. Zoey is 13 years old and has more vehicles than most humans.

“We have a garage full of them,” said Loetscher.

They have five motorized cars in red, purple, pink, and two white. Loetscher is a big supporter of rescue shelters.

“Zoey has brought so much joy to the world, and when you adopt or donate it allows other puppies to be adopted and have a wonderful life,” she said.

Clear skies and sun also welcomed hundreds of people and pets to the Nebraska Humane Society campus. Five hundred people registered to collect money for the organization. Others donated the day of. The organization set a goal to raise $260,000. By around noon Sunday, they surpassed that. NHS estimated they raised about $275,000 by then. That doesn’t include money raised through a silent auction and concessions.

“It literally helps us do everything,” said Pam Wiese, NHS’ Vice President of Communications. “It’s budgeted every year. It helps us keep the lights on and provide surgery for the animals.”

“It helps puppies like Zoey have a new life,” said Loetscher.

Pet-oriented vendors offered information and free goodies. Wiese introduced available dogs to the crowd for adoption, and a local veterinarian offered free checkups for six months for any dog adopted Sunday from the NHS.

The Walk & Dog Fest was all about loving your pets and helping others. That’s exactly what Loetscher feels for her rescue pet Zoey.

“She is very spoiled but very loved.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bone found along North Platte River confirmed to be of missing man from Scottsbluff
Mountain lion shot in Valentine after multiple sightings and disruption of a golf tournament
Nebraska and Louisiana Tech kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Huskers ramp up their ground game with Haarberg and Grant in a 28-14 win over Louisiana Tech
The Husker Volleyball program officially started in 1974.
Former teammates remember origins of Husker Volleyball in light of new book
Sports Overtime: Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 22)

Latest News

A crew of about five men built the Ceresco barn in 1945, and it is still standing at 54 feet...
Ceresco farmer keeps history afloat with barn built by Titanic survivor
During a visit to a popular Applejack Festival destination, we learned that Kimmel Orchard puts...
Kimmel Orchard: A focus on education
Amy Oswalt named the bakery after her grandma Adeline.
Burr woman honors grandmothers with backyard bakery
Boo at the Zoo
Tickets for Boo at the Zoo on sale
The Refuge gift shop in Eagle offers gifts created by business owners from around the world.
Store in Eagle offers refuge for gardeners and gifts