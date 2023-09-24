A Pleasant Start to the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A quiet and dry weather pattern is expected for the new week. Lots of sunshine, warm temperatures, low humidity and mainly dry conditions are in the forecast. It’ll be a great week to spend some time outdoors!

A stellar Monday is setting up for the 1011 region. It’ll be a mostly sunny day with some afternoon clouds possible. A few areas of patchy fog are possible in the morning, mainly in northeastern areas. High temperatures return to near our average in the mid 70s to mid 80s. There will be a cool breeze from the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A quiet night is expected as we head into Tuesday morning. Skies will be mostly clear, and we could see a few areas of patchy fog. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Another delightful day is expected for Tuesday. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds. High temperatures will be slightly cooler than Monday but still remain in the 70s and 80s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

If you like this quiet and pleasant weather pattern... you’re in luck! It will be a mellow week with a slightly cooler first half of the week compared to the second half. We will warm into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week. We will be mainly dry through the week with a small chance for rain returning over the weekend.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

