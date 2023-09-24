Prairie Immersion Day brings the classroom outdoors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ditching the classroom and textbooks for the Nebraska prairie and local wildlife is an opportunity that comes to Lincoln Public School once every year to see what life was like for the pioneers back in the 1800s.

Fourth graders across the school district visited different wildlife reserves across Lancaster County to spend the day learning while surrounded by the subjects they are studying.

Prairie Immersion Day encourages the students to use all five of their senses as they trek across the rolling plains just as the pioneers did over 200 years ago.

Neal Bryan, a naturalist at Pioneer’s Park Nature Center, said as a scientist it’s inspiring to see kids get excited about his field of study.

“I think the experience of the immersion is what’s most important,” he said. “It brings a concrete place to their minds and they can see exactly what they’re learning about.”

Roper Elementary School students followed Bryan, along with other nature specialists through the Nature Center’s several stops each creating a teaching moment that couldn’t be found in a regular classroom.

One of those students, Vivienne Beals, said she learned about plant roots and how they can revive a plant after a brush fire.

“It’s like actual nature and all sorts of plants that you can look at and no one will pick it so it stays nice,” she said.

The immersion program is a collaboration between LPS science and social studies departments, Pioneers Park and the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center.

