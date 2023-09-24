Scottsbluff woman arrested for DUI after crash with child

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A 27-year-old woman was arrested for DUI after getting into a crash with a child on Saturday

Scottsbluff Police Officers responded to an crash in the 1000 block of South Beltline East at 1:48 p.m. A white 2012 Acadia had been traveling westbound on the Beltline prior to leaving the roadway. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle collided with an earth embankment, jumped an irrigation canal, flipped, collided with a chain link fence and came to a rest on its side.

First responders were able to free the driver and one juvenile occupant from the vehicle. Witnesses indicated prior to the collision, the vehicle was in and out of traffic and passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.

Scottsbluff Police said 27 year-old Vanessa Jaramillo of Scottsbluff was placed under arrest for driving under the influence (third offense), driving under suspension during a period of revocation, child abuse not resulting in serious bodily injury and a child occupant protection system violation.

Jaramillo was medically cleared and transported to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center without incident.

The Scottsbluff Police Department was assisted by Valley Ambulance and the Scottsbluff Fire Department.

