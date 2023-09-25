American Job Center Rooftop Career Fair set for Oct. 5

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The American Job Center is hosting a career fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

The Launch Your Future Rooftop Career Fair will be on the sixth floor of the parking garage above the American Job Center at 1330 N St., Suite A.

Those attending may park for free in the Park & Go garage at 14th and N streets and use the elevator. To receive free parking, attendees must check in with a parking validation representative on the sixth floor of the parking garage.

“After the success of the first rooftop career fair in July, our Business Services Representative Team have decided to produce a quarterly job fair. We are excited to be adding new employers and disability resources to our job fair,” said Dr. Ronesha Love, American Job Center One-Stop Operator.

Local employers attending the event include Bryan Health, Educare Lincoln, Epp Foundation Repair, Home Instead, Hexagon Agility, Instinct Pet Foods, Lincoln Electrical JATC, Kawasaki, Mosaic, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Nebraska VR, Region V Services, Snyder Industries/Tank Holding, Union Bank & Trust, Watts Electric Company, Warhorse Gaming, and more.

The American Job Center offers four main coaching and training programs:

Adult Program for those ages 18 and older

Dislocated Worker Program for those affected by a layoff or closure

Youth Employment Support Services for those ages 14 to 24

Ticket to Work program to help those who receive disability benefits return to work or begin working for the first time

The AJC encourages attendees to set up a NEWorks account prior to attending the event. Visit https://neworks.nebraska.gov/vosnet/loginintro.aspx?plang=E and choose option 3. For more information about Lincoln’s AJC, visit ajc.lincoln.ne.gov.

