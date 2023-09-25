Asian Community & Cultural Center to host Annual Harvest Moon Festival on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Asian Community & Cultural Center is hosting their annual Harvest Moon Festival on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public.

The Center said in a press release that guests can experience a variety of cultural performances, music, food and activities.

The Harvest Moon Festival 2023 is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Antelope Park.

The Center said the Harvest Moon Festival celebrates the harvest and the season of fall. Its roots date back to customs of the Zhou Dynasty. It is observed by people from most Asian countries, particularly those in East and Southeast Asia.

