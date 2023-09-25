Barry’s security guard cited for assault after pepper spraying intoxicated patrons

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A security guard at Barry’s Bar in the Haymarket is facing assault charges after he pepper sprayed a couple of intoxicated people who were trying to get into his bar.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Lincoln Police officers responded to Barry’s Bar and spoke with a 32-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man. The man told police they were denied entry into the bar due to their level of intoxication but had told the bouncer he needed to get in to retrieve his wallet he’d lost the night before.

LPD said the woman reportedly attempted to get the man to leave but he made a derogatory comment to the security guard to which the security guard responded by pepper spraying them and pushing the woman to the sidewalk. According to LPD, the female was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The security guard, 25-year-old Jermonte Reeves, was cited and released for two counts of third degree assault.

