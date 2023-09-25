Bergen Reilly Named B1G Setter and Freshman of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska freshman setter Bergen Reilly was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week and the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.

Reilly led the Huskers to sweeps of No. 21 Ohio State and No. 12 Minnesota over the weekend by averaging 12.67 assists per set, 1.67 digs per set and 0.83 blocks per set.

In the 3-0 win against the Buckeyes on Friday, Reilly had 37 assists as the Huskers hit .333. On Sunday, Reilly showed her defensive prowess, totaling 39 assists with eight digs and four blocks, including a solo stuff.

The freshman setter from Sioux Falls, S.D. led the Huskers to a .268 hitting percentage for the week. Reilly has set the Huskers to a .294 hitting percentage this season, which ranks second in the Big Ten and among the top 10 nationally.

