DaBaby announces show at Pinnacle Bank Arena

DaBaby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
DaBaby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pinnacle Bank Arena announced GRAMMY Award nominee DaBaby will be headlining a show in Lincoln.

DaBaby and special guests Rob49 and SleazyWorld Go are scheduled to perform Friday, November 10.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com, or people can buy tickets at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

