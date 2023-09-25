DaBaby announces show at Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pinnacle Bank Arena announced GRAMMY Award nominee DaBaby will be headlining a show in Lincoln.

DaBaby and special guests Rob49 and SleazyWorld Go are scheduled to perform Friday, November 10.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com, or people can buy tickets at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.