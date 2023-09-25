Fire forces Milford business to close after 51 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Milford staple is closing its doors after 51 years of business. Subway Motors’ legacy was halted in early May by a devastating fire.

Owner of Subway Motors, Ron Hoppe, says the fire destroyed most of the shop.

“We lost power, everything, so ever since then we’ve been pretty much done,” Ron said.

The dealership and auto shop came to life in the 1940s as a Dodge dealership. In 1972 Roger Hoppe, Ron’s father, purchased the business.

With the help of family, Roger and Ron maintained a successful dealership selling Chrysler, Dodge, and Plymouth vehicles.

Roger passed the establishment down to his son.

Ron said reminiscing on his time at the shop, “My dad had tons of really good customers and some of them are still here today.”

Hoppe said he had to make the difficult decision to sell the shop and property. However, the space will serve the town of Milford in a new way. Local grocery store chain, Milford Markets, purchased the property. Ron believes it will make a great addition to the community.

As for Hoppe, he says he and his family will be trusting God for the next chapter in his life. “I’m not quite sure what I’m going to do; it’s going to be hard but my wife says God has a plan.”

Subway Motors will close its doors for good on Oct. 1.

