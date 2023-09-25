Homeowners restore 1878 house in Steele City to its former glory

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In Steele City, on the Carlisle property, is a home that was built in 1878 - five years after the town was founded. It fell into disrepair in 1948, but a local Steele City resident and her family are making sure that its history lives on.

A registered nurse named Tammy Katz inherited the home in 2019 from a patient and friend.

“He wanted the house preserved and he asked me if we would be willing to preserve the house and I said, ‘Yes we would,’” Katz said. “So he left me the house when he passed away, and we’re going to try to keep it going.’”

When Katz and her husband got the home, pipes froze and water was running out of the ceiling and down the walls. The decorations on the exterior were wearing away, and the edges of the back porch were crumbling.

Despite the effects of time, Katz still saw how this house used to be in its prime when it was a show place. Most of the renovations were done on their home, but they hired a few hands to help what they couldn’t accomplish on their own.

“The house was not in good shape when we got it,” said Tammy Katz, the home’s owner. “And we had to do quite a bit of work. We tried to restore everything back to the way it was.”

The flooring, the kitchen cabinets, the library fireplace and the kerosene lights are all original to the home.

According to Katz, the house was first owned by the Zolan family who traveled to Steele City, Nebraska from Pennsylvania. Ownership eventually moved to the Diller family, who the Zolans were related to through marriage.

The Katz family tried their best to honor the Zolans and the Dillers.

The home has two parlors, but Mr. Diller kept one as a library.

“Mr. Diller was a lawyer, and he loved books and he loved to read,” Katz said. “He made it into a library. He also was a pianist. We decided to move (my husband’s piano) over here just to honor Mr. Diller.”

Katz said she enjoys watching the snow fall through the windows in the home’s sunroom, and she likes sitting in peace and quiet of the library as well.

“This room is just so comfortable and so pleasant to sit in,” Katz said. “You just feel like you’ve gone back into time when you sit in this room.”

The other parlor, which was turned into a dining room, holds a tall mirror that is bolted into the wall. The Zolans had it shipped from France, and they transported it to Nebraska.

“How they got it here with out breaking the mirror? I don’t know,” Katz said.

In the 1800s, the home’s upstairs would have had six bedrooms with one used as a bathroom. But the Katz kept four bedrooms, turned one bedroom into a lounge, and added plumbing to the bathroom. Each bedroom is furnished filled with decorations and paintings that match the old-timey vibe of the home. Many of the rooms even have ceramic dishes people would have used to wash their faces in the morning.

Although they tried to stay true to the house’s origins, there are some Easter eggs scattered throughout of the modern times. The house was renovated before in the 50s, which explains the princess bathtub from that era.

The house is not intended to be a bed and breakfast, but the Katz family wants to host reunions and friends who are visiting town in the home.

“I’ve never actually slept here myself,” Katz laughed. “It is kind of a spooky house. It’s so big.”

They still have work to do on the landscaping and exterior of the home, but Katz’ children plan to preserve the place moving forward.

“I’ve always wanted to live here,” Katz said. “I just love the history, the old buildings, just the town itself. So when my husband said ‘We’re going to renovate that house and move,’ I said, ‘OK.’”

