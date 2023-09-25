Huskers prepare to host #2 Michigan on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After back-to-back wins over Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech, the Nebraska football team will attempt to string together its first three game winning streak since 2016 as they host the #2 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.

The Huskers now hold a 2-2 record. QB Heinrich Haarberg has started the last two games, leading the Huskers to two wins with only one turnover. Running back Anthony Grant looks to continue to lead the Husker backfield after season ending injuries to Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson. Grant rushed for over 100 yards and 1 TD against Louisiana Tech last Saturday.

Michigan comes to Lincoln with a perfect 4-0 record after beating East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, and Rutgers to open the season. They’re led by junior QB J.J. McCarthy and RBs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. Head Coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the first three games of the season from alleged violations during the COVID-19 dead period, but returned to the sidelines last week against Rutgers.

Nebraska hasn’t beat Michigan since Tommy Armstrong Jr. and Ameer Abdullah lead the Huskers to a 17-13 win in Ann Arbor in 2013.

Matt Rhule will address the media on Monday as the Huskers prepare for the Wolverines this week. He is scheduled to speak at Noon. Coordinators and players will speak on Tuesday, and Rhule will address the media one final time on Thursday before Saturday’s game. Look for full coach and player press conferences to appear in the video player above.

Saturday’s game is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff and will be televised nationally on FOX. The early forecast for the game includes mostly sunny, warm, and breezy conditions. Look for kickoff temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with south winds potentially gusting between 20 and 30 MPH through the game.

