Journey making stop in Omaha for 50th anniversary tour

Legendary rock band Journey announced they will be stopping in Omaha next year on its 2024 50th...
Legendary rock band Journey announced they will be stopping in Omaha next year on its 2024 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour.(Provided)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Legendary rock band Journey announced they will be stopping in Omaha next year on its 2024 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will perform in Omaha on Monday, April 15 at CHI Health Center. Fans can RSVP for notification when tickets go on sale on the band’s website. Yacht-rockers Toto will join them as special guests.

The 2024 tour begins February 9 in Biloxi, Miss. before wrapping up in Bridgeport, Conn. on April 29.

