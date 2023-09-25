Lincoln hero honored for rescuing man from pond in 2022

On Sept. 3, 2022, a 49-year-old man lost consciousness behind the wheel of his four-door pickup...
On Sept. 3, 2022, a 49-year-old man lost consciousness behind the wheel of his four-door pickup truck, causing it to veer off a Lincoln road and sink seven feet deep into a residential pond.(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man has been awarded a Carnegie Medal for his efforts in saving a man’s life in Lincoln last September.

Jordan Kurtzer, a 35-year-old sheet metal worker, was awarded North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism, the Carnegie Medal.

On Sept. 3, 2022, a 49-year-old man suffered a medical episode behind the wheel of his pickup truck, causing it to veer off a Lincoln road and sink seven feet deep into a residential pond. Kurtzer, who witnessed the accident, immediately went into the pond to save the man inside, a press release from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission said.

The release said Kurtzer jumped into the pickup’s bed and used a tire iron, provided by a motorist, to break the rear windshield and unlock the rear door.

Inside, Kurtzer removed the man’s seatbelt. He and the motorist put two child-sized life jackets around the man’s arm and floated him to safety.

A responding Lincoln Police officer, Sgt. Tu Tran, also entered the pond to help Kurtzer and the motorist, the release said.

To read the recent list of people added to the roster of Carnegie heroes, click here.

Carnegie Medal
Carnegie Medal(Jen Barker Worley Photography | Carnegie Hero Fund Commission)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors
2023 Roca Berry Farm Ticket Giveaway
Bone found along North Platte River confirmed to be of missing man from Scottsbluff
Mountain lion shot in Valentine after multiple sightings and disruption of a golf tournament
43-year-old Brian Davidson
Driver arrested for second DWI following hit and run in Hickman

Latest News

The federal government has proposed fines against a Wood River plant in connection with a fatal...
Federal government fines Wood River ethanol plant for April worker death
American Job Center Rooftop Career Fair set for Oct. 5
Portions of two Lincoln streets to close Tuesday
FULL VIDEO: White House, Pete Buttigieg announce $15 million for Grand Island rail projects
FULL VIDEO: White House, Pete Buttigieg announce $15 million for Grand Island rail projects