Lincoln hero honored for rescuing man from pond in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man has been awarded a Carnegie Medal for his efforts in saving a man’s life in Lincoln last September.

Jordan Kurtzer, a 35-year-old sheet metal worker, was awarded North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism, the Carnegie Medal.

On Sept. 3, 2022, a 49-year-old man suffered a medical episode behind the wheel of his pickup truck, causing it to veer off a Lincoln road and sink seven feet deep into a residential pond. Kurtzer, who witnessed the accident, immediately went into the pond to save the man inside, a press release from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission said.

The release said Kurtzer jumped into the pickup’s bed and used a tire iron, provided by a motorist, to break the rear windshield and unlock the rear door.

Inside, Kurtzer removed the man’s seatbelt. He and the motorist put two child-sized life jackets around the man’s arm and floated him to safety.

A responding Lincoln Police officer, Sgt. Tu Tran, also entered the pond to help Kurtzer and the motorist, the release said.

Carnegie Medal (Jen Barker Worley Photography | Carnegie Hero Fund Commission)

