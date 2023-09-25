Lincoln rec center employee cited and fired after fight with teens

Lincoln Police cited an Air Park Rec Center employee for assault following a fight involving teenagers Sunday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police cited an Air Park Rec Center employee for assault following a fight involving teenagers Sunday.

Officers were called to the disturbance at the new Air Park Rec Center around 3:15 p.m. A rec center employee, Brent Lopez, had called for help removing a group of teens from the gym who he claimed had made threatening statements.

Police said security video showed Lopez physically removing a 14-year-old girl from the gym after she had been pushed by a 12-year-old boy. Police said when she refused and flailed her arms, possibly striking Lopez, he responded by punching her as well as a 15-year-old girl who intervened.

Lopez was cited for two counts of misdemeanor assault. Lopez was also fired from his job.

“The reported actions taken by Brent Lopez are in conflict with the law and our policies. The safety of the community members using our facilities is our number one priority.”

Lincoln Parks and Recreation

As officers tried to get Lopez to leave the building, tensions escalated between him and a crowd who gathered in support of the teenagers. A 22-year-old man in the group engaged one of the officers and fought attempts to take him into custody, according to police. He was lodged in jail for misdemeanor obstructing a police officer.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors
2023 Roca Berry Farm Ticket Giveaway
Bone found along North Platte River confirmed to be of missing man from Scottsbluff
Mountain lion shot in Valentine after multiple sightings and disruption of a golf tournament
43-year-old Brian Davidson
Driver arrested for second DWI following hit and run in Hickman

Latest News

10/11 First at Four
"Blues Brothers" Tribute
Eight veterans and residents of Fallbrook Assisted Living took to the skies in a restored World...
National nonprofit lands in Lincoln and takes local veterans to the skies
The Asian Community & Cultural Center is hosting their annual Harvest Moon Festival on...
Asian Community & Cultural Center to host Annual Harvest Moon Festival on Saturday
Jack Coupe
Local veteran's take to the skies