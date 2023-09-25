Lincoln rec center employee cited and fired after fight with teens

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police cited an Air Park Rec Center employee for assault following a fight involving teenagers Sunday.

Officers were called to the disturbance at the new Air Park Rec Center around 3:15 p.m. A rec center employee, Brent Lopez, had called for help removing a group of teens from the gym who he claimed had made threatening statements.

Police said security video showed Lopez physically removing a 14-year-old girl from the gym after she had been pushed by a 12-year-old boy. Police said when she refused and flailed her arms, possibly striking Lopez, he responded by punching her as well as a 15-year-old girl who intervened.

Lopez was cited for two counts of misdemeanor assault. Lopez was also fired from his job.

“The reported actions taken by Brent Lopez are in conflict with the law and our policies. The safety of the community members using our facilities is our number one priority.”

As officers tried to get Lopez to leave the building, tensions escalated between him and a crowd who gathered in support of the teenagers. A 22-year-old man in the group engaged one of the officers and fought attempts to take him into custody, according to police. He was lodged in jail for misdemeanor obstructing a police officer.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.