More public input sought on Nebraska’s broadband needs, and on preliminary plan for spending federal/state funds

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - Nebraskans have at least three options right now for providing input on how the state plans to spend millions of dollars to improve high-speed internet service.

1. Nebraskans can submit comments until Oct. 14 about the State Broadband Office’s initial proposal to spend $405 million it was allocated via the federal Broadband Equity, Access & Deployment (BEAD) program. To submit comments online, access the broadband office website.

2. A digital survey is being conducted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to determine the quality of internet service at your home and how you use it. The deadline to take the survey is Wednesday. Access the website at https://go.unl.edu/nedigitalequity.

3.Several public meetings are being held to gather in-person comments on the State Broadband Office’s plans, and on the state’s map of “unserved” and “underserved” areas. The remaining meetings are scheduled (all times are local times):

Tuesday, at Divots Conference Center in Norfolk from 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, at the Bosselman Conference Center in Grand Island from 4-6 p.m.

Thursday at the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s headquarters in Lincoln from 4-6 p.m.

Oct. 3 at the Niobrara Lodge in Valentine from 4-6 p.m.

Oct. 4 at the NDOT district headquarters in Gering from 4-6 p.m.

Oct. 9 at the Holiday Inn Express in North Platte, from 4-6 p.m.

Oct. 10, at the Cobblestone Inn in McCook from 5-7 p.m.

According to the Nebraska Broadband Office website, the state has nearly $1.9 billion in state and federal funds left to spend to improve internet access across the state.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.