National nonprofit lands in Lincoln and takes local veterans to the skies

Jack Coupe, Navy Veteran, and Scott Delong, Dream Flights pilot.
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, Lincoln seniors got to take the adventure of a lifetime.

The nonprofit Dream Flights took veterans and residents of Fallbrook Assisted Living to the skies in a restored World War II plane to see Lincoln landmarks like Memorial Stadium from 1,000 feet in the air.

“The stadium was empty, I expected a big crowd there,” said 94-year-old Navy veteran, Jack Coupe.

Coupe, who served as a flight engineer during the Korean War, said the event was a full-circle moment.

“Being able to look around and see and, and just feel it,” Coupe said. “It was quite a ride.”

Fallbrook Assisted Living said they’ve applied for the Dream Flights program all four years the center has been open, and this is the first year they’ve been able to offer their residents rides in the Stearman.

The plane was piloted by Scott Delong of Geneva. Delong started as a pilot for Dream Flights in 2019.

“It is just amazing to be able to do it and say thank you for what they’ve given their time, and just away from home, and serving our country,” Delong said.

Delong said since the nonprofit started back in 2011, more than 6,000 vets across the country have been able to get this experience.

“It’s just a neat reward for me to be able to give these guys a ride,” Delong said.

For Coupe, it was an exciting day to get back in a plane he wasn’t sure he’d see again.

“Just to feel the air in writing in that cockpit,” Coupe said. “It was great. I could’ve gone all afternoon.”

Dream Flights will continue to take people up into the skies through Nov. 1 and hope to make their way back to Lincoln next year.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors
2023 Roca Berry Farm Ticket Giveaway
Bone found along North Platte River confirmed to be of missing man from Scottsbluff
Mountain lion shot in Valentine after multiple sightings and disruption of a golf tournament
43-year-old Brian Davidson
Driver arrested for second DWI following hit and run in Hickman

Latest News

Subway Motors shop closes after five decades due to a fire.
Fire forces Milford business to close after 51 years
10/11 First at Four
"Blues Brothers" Tribute
The Asian Community & Cultural Center is hosting their annual Harvest Moon Festival on...
Asian Community & Cultural Center to host Annual Harvest Moon Festival on Saturday
Jack Coupe
Local veteran's take to the skies