Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services holds 34th Recovery Month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Department of Health and Human Services held its 34th Recovery Month by awarding providers, counselors, and specialists who played a vital role on the road to recovery.

Multiple organizations around Nebraska at the Capitol on Sunday.

From overdose prevention to rehoming assistance and help for veterans, all attending with one goal in mind: Lending a helping hand to Nebraskans.

At Sunday’s event, providers and non-profits gave out free gear as well as information and resources to residents.

Tony Green, the director of Behavioral Health at DHHS, said Sunday is as much about celebrating those who are in process and have recovered as it is about those who aided in the process.

“Recovery is a journey that’s different for everybody and we have a wonderful group of providers here who are willing to meet people where they’re at,” Green said.

For those looking for assistance, DHHS provides places you can visit or call:

• The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; call, text, or chat 988

• Your faith-based leader, healthcare professional, or student health center on campus.

• Nebraska Family Helpline – Any question, any time. (888) 866-8660

• Rural Response Hotline, (800) 464-0258

• Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746.

• National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522

• National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453

• National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

