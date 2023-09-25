Portions of two Lincoln streets to close Tuesday

(Gray Media)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Portions of two Lincoln streets are scheduled to close Tuesday for private development construction.

The first closure is North Ninth Street from R to S streets. This closure affects only the slip road on the west side of North Ninth Street, and the western-most lane of North Ninth Street.

The second closure is westbound R Street from Eighth to Ninth streets

The recommended detour is Ninth Street to Q Street. This work is scheduled to be completed in spring 2025.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming closures.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances. For more information on this closure, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors
2023 Roca Berry Farm Ticket Giveaway
Bone found along North Platte River confirmed to be of missing man from Scottsbluff
Mountain lion shot in Valentine after multiple sightings and disruption of a golf tournament
43-year-old Brian Davidson
Driver arrested for second DWI following hit and run in Hickman

Latest News

FULL VIDEO: White House, Pete Buttigieg announce $15 million for Grand Island rail projects
FULL VIDEO: White House, Pete Buttigieg announce $15 million for Grand Island rail projects
DaBaby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
DaBaby announces show at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Barry’s security guard cited for assault after pepper spraying intoxicated patrons
White House, Pete Buttigieg announces more than $15 million in railroad funding for Nebraska