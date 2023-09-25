Portions of two Lincoln streets to close Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Portions of two Lincoln streets are scheduled to close Tuesday for private development construction.

The first closure is North Ninth Street from R to S streets. This closure affects only the slip road on the west side of North Ninth Street, and the western-most lane of North Ninth Street.

The second closure is westbound R Street from Eighth to Ninth streets

The recommended detour is Ninth Street to Q Street. This work is scheduled to be completed in spring 2025.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming closures.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances. For more information on this closure, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

