Seasonal & Quiet Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure continues to dominate over the 1011 region for Tuesday. Quiet & seasonal weather is expected with afternoon clouds possible.

Picture, perfect fall-like conditions are expected for Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny, as some high level and cumulus clouds will be possible in the afternoon. There could be a few areas of patchy fog in the morning that should clear out by the lunch-time hours. High temperatures will be once again situated in the lower 70s to lower 80s, but it will be a slightly cooler day compared to Monday. We will continue to have a cool breeze from the north between 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly clear skies continue to dominate through the night and into Wednesday morning. Patchy fog will be possible too. Low temperatures will fall to the seasonal 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Wednesday will be another day with patchy fog possible in the morning and then mostly sunny skies dominate for the remainder of the day. High temperatures remain similar to Tuesday, in the 70s to lower 80s. Winds also remain light between 5 to 10 mph from the northeast.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Temperatures will warm back into the 80s by Wednesday, due to a warm front, and will hang out in the mid 80s and lower 90s for the rest of September and start of October. Mainly sunny & dry conditions dominate for the bulk of the work week but by the time we think about the weekend we’ll the small chance for rain and breezy conditions.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

