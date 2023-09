OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has announced a stop in Omaha early next year.

Nicks is currently on her Live in Concert tour across the U.S.

Her Omaha stop is set for Sunday, March 3, 2024, at CHI Health Center.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

