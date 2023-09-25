Streets Alive finishes second year of festivities at UPCO Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a common rule that parents in urban neighborhoods have for their kids, stay out of the street. However, each year road blocks go up and some families ditch the social norm for a day of exercise in the road.

For the second year in a row, the 2023 Streets Alive celebration took place Sunday afternoon in the north Lincoln neighborhoods that surround UPCO Park to Huntington Elementary School.

This year, a total of 104 participants lined the closed off streets and visited each stop that had an activity related to community resources or a way to stay healthy. Several activities showed families different ways they could exercise and play at no cost.

The celebration; however, was more than just a day of activities.

The goal of the celebration aims to draw attention to Lincoln communities that are in need of redevelopment to better suit the needs of those who live there.

To bring attention to this need, the Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln collaborates with over a hundred vendors and big names in the capitol city to gain funding for development projects.

The Partnership’s President Bob Rauner said the event happens every year but switches locations every two years.

“We try to rebuild something in the neighborhood as part of the event,” Rauner said.

Donations gained in the past year will go to build a physical activity center near UPCO park in that area.

“When I grew up, people spent more time in the streets and I think we’ve kinda lost that,” Rauner said. “There’s actually a lot you can do to be active in your own neighborhood.”

