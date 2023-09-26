57-year-old man killed after car rear-ends tractor, police say

FILE - A man riding a tractor in Louisiana was killed when he was rear-ended by a car,...
FILE - A man riding a tractor in Louisiana was killed when he was rear-ended by a car, according to police.(Bob Adams / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WAFB Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOLDEN, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A man in Louisiana was killed in a crash involving a farm tractor on Sunday, according to officials.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police said the crash happened before 8 p.m. in Livingston Parish.

Authorities said the man who died was 57-year-old Tracy Gauthier.

At the time of the crash, Gauthier was headed north on LA 441 on a tractor, police said. A Chevrolet Malibu was traveling behind the tractor when it crashed into it from behind.

Gauthier was not restrained and was thrown from the tractor. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Malibu was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. The driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, troopers said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

