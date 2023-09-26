Athlete of the Week: Breckan Schluter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - EMF running back, Breckan Schluter, surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards and is the 10/11 Athlete of the Week. The senior at EMF plays both running back and linebacker. Schluter got the milestone during a game earlier this season where he had 335 yards on 54 carries.

Schluter’s career mark puts him in an exclusive group, becoming the 60th player in Nebraska history to reach 5,000.

“I mean it was cool, definitely,” Breckan Schluter said.

“11,000 kids play every year and just to put that into perspective that’s a heck of a small percentage of guys that accomplish that feat,” EMF Head Coach, Kory Kahlandt, said.

“It wasn’t something I was expecting when I started playing, didn’t pay a lot of attention to it either and I was kind of told before the season I was close so I was hoping to get it,” said Schluter.

He is currently among the top 50 all time rushing leaders in NSAA history. What the stat sheet may not show, is the type of leader Brecken is and the work he puts in day in and day out.

“He went from being a quiet freshman that everyone knew and could play and needed to get the ball to more of a leader by example but he’ll help get on guys and fire them up,” said Kahldandt.

“I talk a ton off the field but on the field I usually don’t say anything, I’m just more to myself,” said Schluter.

The EMF standout is focused on chasing a championship this season and is still undecided on his plans after high school.

