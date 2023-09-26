Bakery in Beatrice trying to break the stigma around fruitcake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a Beatrice Bakery, employees are making a company recipe that’s over a century old - grandma’s fruitcake.

Throughout the year, about 50 employees make anywhere between 700,000 to 900,000 pounds of fruitcake. Although employees use machines to help create the fruitcake, they apply all of the nuts and decorate the cakes by hand.

The Beatrice Bakery, with help from Michelle Mayfield, a sales executive, is trying to break the stigma surrounding their bestseller.

“Nebraska native, Johnny Carson of course made a joke about it one time. And there is a stigma. There is- oh you just pass it around or it’s the white elephant gift at Christmas time. Once you taste our fruitcake, you won’t want to re-gift it to anyone else. You won’t use it for a doorstop,” Mayfield said.

To engage with young audiences, Mayfield became old in memory of when the business used to be called Grandma’s Bake Shoppe. At food shows, she puts on an apron, cherry jewelry, and a wig to become a glamourous gramma called “Glamma.”

“We were trying to figure out, what can we do- how can we create something fun, and I started dressing up as ‘Glamma’ at some of the food shows we went to,” she said.

The bakery was founded in 1917 by the Lance brothers from Missouri who started mass producing their grandmother’s fruitcake recipe. In 1964, they moved the business to Beatrice.

“I think the bakery takes a lot of pride in the cake. It’s hand decorated. I think the people are very careful on what it looks like,” Deb Sillman, line lead, said.

Every year, the bakery spends more than $500,000 on rum, bourbon, and brandy making the bakery one of Nebraska’s biggest alcohol consumers.

“All the alcohol is baked out so there’s no need to worry about ‘oh am I gonna get tipsy off of this,’” Mayfield said.

What is different about this bakery’s fruitcake is their recipe doesn’t use citron or orange peel. Instead, 67 percent of the loaves are fruits and nuts.

“We came from Oklahoma to Papillion and like I said we saw it on TV, and we’ve been this close we had to try it. We had the chocolate and then we had the plain with all of the very different liquors in it. Then we also had their pecan cake. So everything in there was good. There was nothing wrong with it,” Linda Petr, a Beatrice Bakery customer said.

The Beatrice Bakery hopes Glamma will continue to invite new customers, while holding on to tradition.

“She’s a lot like me, kind of- just fun, outgoing, fun, loud. We’re still trying to figure her out, you know,” Mayfield said.

