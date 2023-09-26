Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger in October

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.
The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.(Culver's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming back at Culver’s for a limited time next month.

The restaurant chain announced the CurderBurger will return Oct. 2 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.

Culver’s said the burger initially started as an April Fool’s joke on social media but became a menu reality on Oct. 15, 2021 – for one day only. The new creation went over so well that the chain has brought back the item for a limited time every fall.

