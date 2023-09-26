Disney’s Aladdin makes debut at the Lied Center Oct. 3-8

Aladdin is making it's first ever stop at the Lied Center from Oct. 3-8.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023-2024 Broadway season kicks off at the Lied Center for Performing Arts next week with eight performances of Disney’s Aladdin, making its first ever stop in the Capital City.

From magic carpet rides, magic lamps and genies, the show offers something for everyone. The show is open to people of all ages and families are encouraged to come check out the performance.

“It means so much to us here at The Lied to provide family friendly entertainment that’s at the highest quality,” Bill Stephan Executive Director at the Lied Center for Performing Arts said. “You don’t have to go to New York or Los Angeles to see the greatest programs, you can see them right here in Nebraska.

Aladdin has eight performances between Tuesday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 8 with tickets still being sold on the Lied Center’s website. Tickets purchased for the Tuesday and Wednesday shows are buy one ticket get one ticket half off for Family Night.

