Drivers and ag producers to share Nebraska roads during harvest season

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Harvest season is underway across Nebraska and the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding drivers to be aware of agriculture equipment traveling on roads throughout the state.

“Harvest is a busy season across Nebraska and our ag producers are on the move, so all motorists should stay alert for slow-moving ag implements,” said Captain Martin Denton, Commander of NSP Carrier Enforcement. “Due to their dimensions and loads, operator visibility is often reduced, so we urge drivers to be cautious when approaching, following, or attempting to pass farm vehicles.”

NSP said ag producers across Nebraska utilize a harvest permit to move their products to market. The permit allows producers to carry an overweight allowance of up to 15 percent above state law. To utilize the harvest exemption, the product owner should provide the hauler with a signed statement of origin and destination, such as this example provided by NSP.

NSP recommends haulers to maintain the safety of their vehicle by conducting pre-trip inspections, voluntarily complying with traffic safety laws, displaying warning signs on machinery, using flashing yellow caution lights when traveling, and staying aware of vehicles that may be attempting to pass.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

